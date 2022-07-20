Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $925,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

AMZN stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

