Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

