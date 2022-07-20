Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.28. 27,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,344,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.16.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

