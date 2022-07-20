Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 155,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

