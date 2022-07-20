Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) were up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 5,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 848,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

The firm has a market cap of $802.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

