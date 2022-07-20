Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

