Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.