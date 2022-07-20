Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $16.19. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 44,731 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

