Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $16.19. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 44,731 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.