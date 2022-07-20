Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading 5% Higher

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Rubis Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

