Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its Q2 guidance at $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.00-$14.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

