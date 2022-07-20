Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

