Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.7 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.