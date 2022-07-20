Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.7 %

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

NYSE BFS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 138.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

