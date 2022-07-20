Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 700,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,782,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Sayona Mining Trading Up 9.4 %

Sayona Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.