SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Trading Down 1.5%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $315.21 and last traded at $315.80. 1,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 715,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,883,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

