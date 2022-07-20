Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Neil England Acquires 25,000 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($22,414.82).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

SBO opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.12. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.16 ($1.33).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

