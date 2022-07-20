Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Neil England Acquires 25,000 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($22,414.82).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
SBO opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.12. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.16 ($1.33).
About Schroder British Opportunities Trust
