Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 13336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.