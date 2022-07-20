Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

