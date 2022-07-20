Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SEE opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

