Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

