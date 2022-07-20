SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 279 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

