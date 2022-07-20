SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.89. SFL shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 479,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL



SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

