Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.18 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.