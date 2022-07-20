Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.25-$9.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.