Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.