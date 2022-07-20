Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.44. 3,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,765,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,294,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $14,494,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

