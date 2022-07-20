Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Drops By 18.2%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance
BDTX stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni bought 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
