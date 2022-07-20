Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Drops By 18.2%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni bought 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

