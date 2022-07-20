Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Decreases By 18.3%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,398,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,712,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,992.0 days.

Gruma Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GPAGF opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Gruma has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

