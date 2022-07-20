Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.74

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.74 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 29223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.27.

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.94.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.5890705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

