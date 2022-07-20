Silgan (SLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q2 guidance at $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGN stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

