SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. SilverBow Resources traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.51. 683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 683,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.