Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 2,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,061,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

