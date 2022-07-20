Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Up 8.1%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.85. 94,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 104,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

