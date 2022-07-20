Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 14.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.