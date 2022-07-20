Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.2 %

SON stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

