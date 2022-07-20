Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.