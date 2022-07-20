Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.36.

SWN stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

