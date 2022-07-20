Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

