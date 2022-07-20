Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

