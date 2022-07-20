Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
