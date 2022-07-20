Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

