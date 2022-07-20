Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.44.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -461.64 and a beta of 2.45. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,371 shares of company stock worth $18,716,402. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Square

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Square by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.