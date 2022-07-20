SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in SSR Mining by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 64,871 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SSR Mining by 3,592.3% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

