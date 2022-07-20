StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.58

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.58 and last traded at $82.57, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.24.

StoneX Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $2,008,223. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

