Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

