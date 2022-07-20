Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sorrento Therapeutics Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.