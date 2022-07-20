Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.