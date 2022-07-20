Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,400 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

