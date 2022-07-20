Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 387 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.0 %

PKG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

