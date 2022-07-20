Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.71

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRNGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.