Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.71

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

