Strs Ohio Purchases 55,700 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 574.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $498.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

