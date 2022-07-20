Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 238,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,973,271 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 439,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

